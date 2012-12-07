NEW DELHI Dec 7 A panel appointed by India's top court has recommended scrapping 42 iron ore mining leases in western Goa state, a lawyer who attended the hearings said on Friday.

"The Supreme Court committee has directed scrapping 42 mining leases in the region of Goa and said that all things should be in accordance to law," said lawyer Sandeep Singh.

Before a mining ban in September Goa was India's second-biggest iron ore producer and top exporter. It produced more than 50 million tonnes annually and exported almost all of it. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Writing by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Michael Urquhart)