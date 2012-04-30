MUMBAI, April 30 India's Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is planning to raise 500 million rupees ($9.51 million) in 18-month bonds at 9.80 percent, a source directly involved in the deal said on Monday.

Yes Bank is the sole arranger of the issue, said the source. ($1 = 52.5600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)