MUMBAI, March 20 India's Godrej Properties
plans to raise up to 4.6 billion rupees ($91 million)
by selling shares to institutional investors on Thursday, the
real estate developer said in a statement.
It has set the price band at 575 rupees to 620 rupees apiece
for the sale of 7.4 million shares, or a 10.6 percent stake, it
said in a statement to stock exchanges on Tuesday.
The Mumbai-based company said its shares will be sold to
institutional investors via an auction under the newly approved
institutional placement programme.
Founders of Godrej Properties own about 84 percent of the
company. Market regulations stipulate India's listed companies
should have a minimum 25 percent public shareholding.
Shares in Godrej Properties, which is valued at $896
million, closed 1.7 percent down at 632 rupees, while the
broader Mumbai market closed 0.3 percent higher.
($1=50.4 Indian rupees)
