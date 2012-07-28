BRIEF-Infosys says news reports on pricing cuts seen by IT industry attributed to COO are incorrect
* Infosys clarifies that news reports on pricing cuts seen by IT industry being attributed to Infosys COO are incorrect
July 28 Three months ended June 30 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees unless stated) Net Profit 171.58 vs 100.58 Total income 2,261.07 vs 1,306.17 NOTE: Godrej Properties Ltd is a real estate company. Results are consolidated. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; editing by James Jukwey)
* Infosys clarifies that news reports on pricing cuts seen by IT industry being attributed to Infosys COO are incorrect
* Says ECL Finance issued maiden perpetual debt aggregating to INR 3 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s482ON) Further company coverage: