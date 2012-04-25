A salesgirl is reflected in a mirror inside a gold jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya in Kochi April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

MUMBAI Gold prices in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, eased on Wednesday as fatigue set in, a day after Akshaya Tritiya, a key gold-buying festival.

* The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was down 0.15 percent at 28,829 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a two-month high of 28,944 rupees during trade the previous day.

* "Sales have slowed today as the auspicious timings have ended," said Kumar Jain, vice chairman of Mumbai Jewellers Association.

* Sales on Tuesday for Akshaya Tritiya, the second biggest gold buying festival after Dhanteras, are estimated to have fallen by a half to 10 tonnes this year on high prices and as inflation crimped savings.

* Overseas gold held around $1,641 per ounce on Wednesday, underpinned by stronger equities, but investors were also looking for hints of another round of quantitative easing when the U.S. Federal Reserve ends its two-day meeting.

* The Fed is due to release a statement outlining its views on policy and the economy at about 1630 GMT, followed by a news conference by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who is likely to be peppered with questions on the chances of more easing.

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)