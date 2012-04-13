SINGAPORE Physical buying in Asia's bullion market slowed to a trickle on Friday, as higher prices pushed traders to the sidelines, but a gold-buying festival in India in late April is likely to help bring in some demand from the world's top consumer of the metal.

Spot gold, which rallied to a 1-1/2-week high of $1,679.70 an ounce in the previous session, eased to $1,674.21 by 0543 GMT after a weaker-than-expected China growth number buoyed the dollar and pressured bullion.

Dealers said buying interest would emerge if prices dipped to $1,620-$1,630 level, while a break above $1,800 might bring scrap selling.

India's gold imports have been slow despite the end of a three-week strike, as a weak rupee kept local prices high.

The rupee hovered near its lowest in nearly three months hit earlier this week, helping benchmark gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange rise to a 1-1/2-month high of 28,815 rupees per 10 gram.

But the gold-buying Akshaya Tritiya festival in India on April 24 might trigger some buying, dealers said.

"India will need to buy a bit here and there before the festival and it should be supportive of physical demand," said a Hong Kong-based dealer.

Dealers in Hong Kong reported light selling and little buying, and said gold bar premiums stood at $1.10-$1.60 an ounce above London prices.

In Singapore, trade was slow and premiums held stable at about $1 an ounce.

"Business is slow despite the quick move in prices," said a Singapore-based dealer. "People are very sceptical that any trend has formed."

WEEK AHEAD

Market participants will be eyeing the U.S. Federal Reserve's next policy meeting on April 24-25. The Fed is not expected to take any fresh policy measures at that time, but rather use the meeting to discuss the latest economic developments and further refinements to its communications strategy.

Still, a Reuters poll conducted after last week's release of disappointing March employment figures found most Wall Street primary dealers think another round of bond-buying will eventually take place.

(Editing by Himani Sarkar)