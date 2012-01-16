Jan 16The following are some of the days considered auspicious for gold purchases in 2012 according to the Hindu calendar in India, the world's biggest consumer. ========================================================= Date Occasion Significance ========================================================= Feb. 7 Pushyamrit Launching new ventures Mar. 23 Gudi Padwa Maharashtrian new year Apr. 24 Akshaya Tritiya Gold invokes prosperity May 26 Pushyamrit Launching new ventures June 21 Gurupushyamrit Launching new ventures July 19 Gurupushyamrit Launching new ventures Aug. 2 Raksha Bandan Festival Aug. 16 Gurupushyamrit Launching new ventures Sept. 12 Pushyamrit Launching new ventures Oct. 24 Dussera Festival Nov. 11 Dhanteras Gold invokes prosperity Nov. 13 Laxmi Pujan Worshipping goddess of wealth Nov. 14 Diwali/Balipratipada Festival of Lights Nov. 15 Bhaubij Festival Dec. 31 Pushyamrit Launching new ventures ========================================================= The biggest gold buying festivals are Akshaya Tritiya and Dhanteras. An inauspicious phase -- Shradh -- a period for paying homage to ancestors, is from Oct. 1 to Oct. 16. The Hindu calendar has regional variations, but the above dates are broadly followed across the country in gold trade for planning inventories. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar in MUMBAI; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)