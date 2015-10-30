A shopkeeper waits for customers at his gold and silver jewellery shop in the old quarters of Delhi October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

NEW DELHI India will issue sovereign gold bonds from Nov. 26, offering an annual interest rate of 2.75 percent to domestic investors, a government statement said on Friday.

The bonds will be sold through banks and designated post offices and will be part of New Delhi's market-borrowing programme.

The decision to sell gold bonds is part of the government's plan to provide an alternative to purchasing the yellow metal.

Gold is India's second-biggest expense on the import bill after oil as the country consumes nearly 1,000 tonnes of the metal every year.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)