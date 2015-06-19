By Rajendra Jadhav
| MUMBAI, June 19
India is planning to issue
sovereign bonds linked to the bullion price in an effort to
divert some of the estimated 300 tonnes of annual demand for
gold bars and coins and curb bullion imports, which can push up
the trade deficit.
The Reserve Bank of India, the central bank, will issue the
bonds on behalf of the government, with a minimum interest rate
of 2 percent, according to a draft outline issued by the
government late on Thursday.
"The main idea is to reduce the demand for physical gold,"
according to the draft.
Indians prize gold as gifts and as a way of storing wealth.
The country consumes nearly 1,000 tonnes of gold every year,
most of it imported, and gold is the second-biggest expense on
the import bill after oil.
To reduce overseas purchases of the precious metal, Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley unveiled plans in February for a sovereign
gold bond and a bullion deposit scheme.
While the deposit scheme aims to mobilise idle household
gold, estimated at more than 20,000 tonnes, the sovereign bond
would allow consumers to invest in 'paper' gold rather than
physical gold.
The price of the bond would be linked to the price of gold
and it would pay an interest rate linked to the international
rate for gold borrowing.
For interest rates, "an indicative lower limit of 2 percent
may be given but the actual rate will have to be
market-determined", the government proposal said.
The sovereign bonds would be issued in denominations of two,
five and 10 grams of gold or other sizes for a minimum term of
five to seven years and they could be used as collateral for
loans, it said.
The government aims to issue bonds worth 135 billion rupees
($2.12 billion) or the equivalent of 50 tonnes of gold in the
first year.
It invited the public to comment on the plans by July 2.
($1 = 63.6588 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Alan Raybould)