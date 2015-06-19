(Adds industry reaction)
By Rajendra Jadhav and A. Ananthalakshmi
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, June 19 India is planning to
issue sovereign bonds linked to the bullion price in an effort
to divert some of the estimated 300 tonnes of annual demand for
gold bars and coins, and reduce bullion imports that can push up
the trade deficit.
The Reserve Bank of India will issue the bonds for the
government, with a minimum interest rate of 2 percent, according
to a draft outline issued by the government late on Thursday.
"The main idea is to reduce the demand for physical gold,"
the draft said.
Indians prize gold as gifts and as a way of storing wealth.
The country consumes nearly 1,000 tonnes of gold every year,
most of it imported, and gold is the second-biggest expense on
its import bill after oil.
To reduce imports, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley unveiled
plans in February for a sovereign gold bond and a bullion
deposit scheme.
While the deposit scheme aims to mobilise idle household
gold, estimated at more than 20,000 tonnes, the sovereign bond
would allow consumers to invest in 'paper' gold rather than
physical gold.
The bond would pay an interest rate linked to the
international rate for gold borrowing.
"An indicative lower limit of 2 percent may be given but the
actual rate will have to be market-determined", the proposal
said.
The bonds would be issued in denominations of two, five and
10 grams of gold or other sizes for a minimum term of five to
seven years and they can be used as collateral for loans.
"The provision of a 2 percent interest rate and use of bonds
as collateral are among the things that should attract
investors," said Prithviraj Kothari, vice-president of India
Bullion & Jewellers' Association.
However, Indians prefer to hold gold in physical form and
might not embrace the proposal. Bullion-backed exchange-traded
funds, which issue shares backed by the precious metal, have not
been very successful in India.
The industry has also raised concern about the proposed
deposit scheme, as consumers might not part with their jewellery
in return for relatively low interest rates.
The government aims to issue bonds worth 135 billion rupees
($2.12 billion) or the equivalent of 50 tonnes of gold in the
first year.
For easy and wide access, the government plans to market the
bond through post offices and various brokers and agents.
One constraint could be the tax aspect. The draft notes that
capital gains tax on the bond will be similar to that imposed on
physical gold purchases. But Indian consumers typically buy gold
coins and bars in cash, with very few paying tax.
These investors are unlikely to shift to gold bonds,
economists said.
India has invited the public to comment on the plans by July
2.
($1 = 63.6588 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Suvashree
Choudhury in Mumbai; Editing by Alan Raybould)