MUMBAI Dec 7 India copper futures are likely to open marginally higher on Wednesday morning following overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended at 408.40 rupees per kg, down 0.84 percent on the day.

* London copper futures edged higher on Wednesday, spurred by hopes that more aggressive measures to end the euro zone debt crisis will be reached at this week's EU summit, but thin volumes suggest the optimism is not widespread.

* Standard & Poor's on Monday warned it may carry out an unprecedented mass downgrade on the credit ratings of euro zone countries if EU leaders fail to reach an agreement on how to solve the region's debt crisis in a summit later this week.

Gold

Gold futures are likely to open higher on Wednesday following overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the MCX last ended 0.32 percent lower at 28,953 rupees per 10 grams.

* Gold edged up on Wednesday, together with equities, with investors cautiously optimistic ahead of a key European Union summit later this week where policymakers are expected to find a way to end the region's two-year-old debt crisis.

* The Indian rupee eased on Wednesday, weighed by dollar demand from local oil refiners, but firm domestic equities and hopes the euro zone will take concrete steps to resolve the region's debt crisis could keep a lid on the losses.

* The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the red metal, which is quoted in dollars. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)