MUMBAI Dec 7 India copper futures are
likely to open marginally higher on Wednesday morning following
overseas markets, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended at 408.40 rupees
per kg, down 0.84 percent on the day.
* London copper futures edged higher on Wednesday, spurred
by hopes that more aggressive measures to end the euro zone debt
crisis will be reached at this week's EU summit, but thin
volumes suggest the optimism is not widespread.
* Standard & Poor's on Monday warned it may carry out an
unprecedented mass downgrade on the credit ratings of euro zone
countries if EU leaders fail to reach an agreement on how to
solve the region's debt crisis in a summit later this
week.
Gold
Gold futures are likely to open higher on Wednesday
following overseas markets, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for February delivery on the
MCX last ended 0.32 percent lower at 28,953 rupees per 10 grams.
* Gold edged up on Wednesday, together with equities, with
investors cautiously optimistic ahead of a key European Union
summit later this week where policymakers are expected to find a
way to end the region's two-year-old debt crisis.
* The Indian rupee eased on Wednesday, weighed by dollar
demand from local oil refiners, but firm domestic equities and
hopes the euro zone will take concrete steps to resolve the
region's debt crisis could keep a lid on the
losses.
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the red metal, which is quoted in dollars.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)