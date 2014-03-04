NEW DELHI, March 4 India's trade minister said on Tuesday he had taken up with the finance ministry the issue of easing some curbs on gold imports imposed last year to narrow the current account deficit.

"We have to have a balance. Over-regulation, too much of tariffs, lead to another problem ... of smuggling," Trade Minister Anand Sharma told a news conference.

"We have to ensure adequate availability of gold for the gems and jewellery industry, which is a very important sector for our exports." (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Douglas Busvine)