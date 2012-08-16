MUMBAI Aug 16 A weak monsoon could hit Indian demand for gold in the second half of the current year, Ajay Mitra, managing director, India and the Middle East, World Gold Council, (WGC) said on Thursday.

Gold demand fell to its lowest level in more than two years in the second quarter, according to WGC, as a drop in buying in major consumers India and China outweighed a record quarter for central bank purchases.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)