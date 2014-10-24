SINGAPORE Oct 24 Gold sales in India during the
festivals of Diwali and Dhanteras celebrated this week rose by
about a fifth, a senior official at the country's biggest gold
trade group said on Friday.
Premiums in India, the second biggest buyer of bullion,
jumped to $17-$18 an ounce this week, compared with $12 last
week, on surging demand.
Dhanteras, associated with Lakshmi - the goddess of wealth,
and Diwali, the festival of lights, are both considered
auspicious to buy gold.
"Diwali sales across the country were very good. It was
about 20 percent higher compared with last year," Bachhraj
Bamalwa, director at the All India Gems and Jewellery Trade
Federation, told Reuters. The trade body represents more than
300,000 jewellers.
The strong demand from India could support global gold
prices.
India set a record high import duty on gold last year to
curb its trade deficit, and made it necessary for importers to
re-export a fifth of all their purchases.
The moves contained imports into the country, with the
resulting supply shortage sending local premiums to about $160
an ounce over the global benchmark at one point.
Some of the rules were eased earlier this year, leading to
higher imports and a fall in local prices.
"This year prices were low, sentiment was good and we have a
stable government in the centre; all of these helped boost
sales," Bamalwa said, referring to this year's election of
Narendra Modi as the prime minister.
Though the major gold buying festivals of the year are over,
Bamalwa said sales could continue to be strong due to the
wedding season that will extend until early next year.
In anticipation of strong demand during the festivals, India
had imported $3.75 billion worth of gold in September - a 450
percent jump from the same period last year.
The jump in imports weighed on the country's trade deficit
again, sparking fears that the government could tighten the
screws again on overseas purchases of gold.
India's finance minister was quoted in local media as saying
that he could look at curbs on gold imports after the festive
season.
Any further curbs could hurt imports and push up premiums,
Bamalwa said.
In other parts of Asia, buying interest for gold was quiet,
with premiums slipping in some regions, dealers said.
"I think prices have to fall toward or below $1,200 before
people come into the physical markets again," said a trader in
Hong Kong, where premiums slipped to $1.10-$1.20 an ounce from
about $1.50 last week.
In China, premiums fell to about $1.50 an ounce on Friday
from $2-$3 an ounce.
