MUMBAI Aug 13 India's gold demand in the second
half of 2015 could rise by more than a quarter from a year
before as lower prices encourage buying during the peak festival
season towards the year-end, the World Gold Council (WGC) said
on Thursday.
Stronger demand from the world's second-biggest gold
consumer could support the global bullion price, which hit its
lowest in 5-1/2 years below $1,100 an ounce last month.
But growth in demand could be lower if monsoon rains turned
out to be weak, Somasundaram PR, managing director of the WGC's
Indian operations, told Reuters.
Last week the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast
this year's monsoon rain would be 88 percent of the long-run
average as a strengthening El Nino weather pattern was likely to
trim rainfall in August-September to 84 percent, which has
raised fears of the first drought in six years.
"Assuming that we have the scenario that IMD has predicted,
then certainly it will lead to muted rural demand during
Diwali," Somasundaram said.
Demand for gold jewellery is usually robust in the final
quarter as the country celebrates festivals such as Diwali and
Dussehra, when buying the metal is considered auspicious. Rural
demand for gold accounts for nearly two-thirds of India's total.
In the first half of 2015, Indian demand fell 7 percent from
a year before to 346.2 tonnes, led by a 19 percent drop in
investment demand, WGC data showed.
Better returns from the stock market, a belief that gold
prices would fall further and curbs on banks' selling of gold
coins squeezed investment demand and the trend is likely to
continue in the second half, Somasundaram said.
He estimated total demand in 2015 would rise nearly 11
percent to about 900 tonnes, anticipating 554 tonnes in the
second half, an increase of nearly 26 percent from a year before
due to lower prices.
Indian gold prices fell to their lowest level in
four years in July, although that failed to produce the long
queues outside gold showrooms that were seen when prices fell in
2013.
"Many people are waiting for prices to come down further. If
prices move up, these people will move in and stock up quickly.
It will accelerate the buying," Somasundaram said.
Spot gold touched a three-week high of $1,126 an
ounce on Thursday as a weaker Chinese yuan kept equities under
pressure, encouraging investors to seek safe-haven assets.
Higher imports by banks and other trading companies pushed
gold prices in India to a discount over London prices in May and
June, making smuggling less attractive. In 2014 smuggling
networks had brought in an estimated 175 tonnes of gold.
Such imports had come down "dramatically", Somasundaram
said. "The incentive to smuggle is very low."
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Alan Raybould)