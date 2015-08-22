By Rajendra Jadhav
PANAJI, India Aug 22 India's gold demand might
reach 950 tonnes this year as lower prices spur buying during
the peak festival season and for weddings, the world's biggest
gold refiner, Valcambi, said.
Stronger demand in the world's second-biggest gold consumer
could support global prices, which rebounded this week after
hitting a 5-1/2 year low under $1,100 an ounce in July.
Valcambi Chief Executive Michael Mesaric said gold demand
would be strong this year. "It could be between 900 tonnes to
950 tonnes," he said on the sidelines of the International Gold
Convention in the city of Panaji in Goa state.
Demand for gold jewellery is usually robust in the final
quarter as India celebrates festivals such as Diwali and
Dussehra, when buying the metal is considered auspicious.
"All this should boost demand," said Alistair Hewitt, the
World Gold Council's (WGC) market intelligence director.
In the first half of 2015, Indian demand fell 7 percent from
a year earlier to 346.2 tonnes. But gold prices in India
have risen more than 11 percent since hitting their lowest in
four years in late July.
Industry officials say Indian demand is determined more by
perceptions about future price movements.
"If consumers feel prices will go up, then they will buy
during the festive season," said Rajan Venkatesh, managing
director, India bullion, ScotiaMocatta, part of the Bank of Nova
Scotia.
He expects Indian gold imports of between 850 tonnes and 900
tonnes in 2015, compared with 891.5 tonnes in 2014.
Another factor affecting gold buying will be the
June-September monsoon rains. While some parts of the country
had good rainfall the season is expected to be deficient
overall.
Earlier this month the India Meteorological Department (IMD)
kept its forecast that rains would be 88 percent of the long-run
average as a strengthening El Nino weather pattern was likely to
trim rainfall in August-September to 84 percent, raising fears
of the first drought in six years.
"If monsoon remains weak, then it will be a big negative for
gold. More than 60 percent of demand comes from rural India,"
Rajan said.
