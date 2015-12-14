MUMBAI Dec 14 Gold prices in India swung to a
discount for the first time in a month on Monday as jewellers
and dealers in the world's second biggest consumer postponed
purchases ahead of an expected hike in U.S. interest rates later
this week.
Jewellers and dealers are expecting a correction in prices
and will start restocking after the Federal Reserve policy
meeting on Dec. 15-16, industry officials said. The U.S. central
bank is widely expected to raise interest rates for the first
time in nearly a decade.
Higher rates could dent demand for non-interest-paying
bullion, while boosting the dollar.
Gold has already slid nearly 10 percent for the year, its
third straight annual decline, in anticipation of a rate hike.
Dealers were offering a discount of up to $1 an ounce to the
global spot benchmark for the first time since Nov. 9.
Last week, traders were quoting a premium of up to $1.
"People have funds in banks. They need gold, but they want
to see how market reacts to the Fed's meeting," said Harshad
Ajmera, proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler in the eastern
Indian city of Kolkata.
"Right now even if I offer discount, buyers are not ready to
make purchases," Ajmera said.
Indian prices moved to a premium in the early part of
November, after trading at a discount for over two months on
weak demand and oversupply.
India's gold demand in the key December quarter is likely to
fall to the lowest level in eight years, industry officials have
said.
"In Chennai, business was affected because of flood last
week. Now jewellers, dealers are trying to bring down inventory
by offering discounts," said Daman Prakash Rathod, a director at
Chennai-based wholesaler MNC Bullion.
Incessant rainfall in India's fourth most-populous city had
cut off more than three million people from basic services and
disrupted power supplies earlier this month.
Jewellers usually start restocking after Diwali, the Hindu
festival of lights, but this year many have delayed expecting a
drop in prices, dealers said.
BofA Merrill Lynch said on Friday it expected gold prices to
slide to $950 an ounce early in 2016 due to a possible U.S. rate
hike, joining a chorus of other brokerages including Goldman
Sachs that have predicted a drop to or below $1,000.
Gold futures in India were trading down 0.9 percent
at 25,450 rupees ($379.51) per 10 grams, after hitting a
four-year low of 24,451 rupees in late July.
"Even if prices rise after the Fed meeting, jewellers will
start purchases. They have to run business," said a Mumbai-based
bullion dealer with a private bank who declined to be named.
($1 = 67.0600 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)