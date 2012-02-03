MUMBAI Gold demand in India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, stayed poor on Friday, with traders awaiting cues for price direction, as support from overseas markets was offset by a stronger rupee, dealers said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.07 percent lower at 28,134 rupees per 10 grams.

* "The demand is generally very slow at the moment," said a dealer with a private bullion importing bank in Mumbai, adding buying would not recover "unless we see a major price correction."

* Global gold hit $1,762.40 an ounce, its highest level since November 17, on Friday.

* The rupee, which rose on Friday, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of dollar-quoted yellow metal.

* The wedding season is currently under way and will last till May, raising expectations for higher demand for gold. There are also a number festivals during this period.

* Silver for March delivery on the MCX was up 0.28 percent at 57,180 rupees per kg.

