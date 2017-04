NEW DELHI, June 20 India is unlikely to ban gold imports or increase import taxes on the metal further, as that may lead more gold smuggling, a senior finance ministry official said on Thursday.

The official added that the government has limited options to stall a record fall in the rupee.

The rupee has fallen to 59.9350 to the dollar, a day after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke confrimed the Fed would begin winding down its stimulus spending later this year, and data showed China's factory activity weakened to a nine-month low in June. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar, editing by Ross Colvin)