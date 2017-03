NEW DELHI, June 5 India raised import duty on gold by 33 percent to 8 percent, a finance ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday, as the world top consumer of bullion trying to curb a record high trade deficit by limiting overseas purchases of the yellow metal.

"The import duty on gold has been raised to 8 percent," D. S. Malik said, adding a notification regarding the change would be issued soon.

It is second increase on the import duty in less than five months as the country's imports surged in May.

India imported around 162 tonnes of gold in May, much more than expected and making further measures from the government to curb demand. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)