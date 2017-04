A woman looks at a gold chain at a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, at a market in Mumbai October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

NEW DELHI India had not yet taken any decision to curb gold imports and the policy makers would meet in a day or two to continue the discussion, a senior finance ministry official said on Thursday.

India is considering curbs on gold imports by private trading firms after foreign purchases surged in the past two months, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Anand Basu)