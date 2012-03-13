MUMBAI, March 13 Assets under management of exchange traded funds (ETFs) for gold in India, the world's biggest consumer of bullion, jumped 161 percent to 97.95 billion rupees from a year earlier on brisk demand, data from the regulator showed on Tuesday.

Currently, India has 12 mutual funds offering gold exchange traded funds.

Investment in India's gold ETF pales when compared with its approximately 700 tonnes of annual gold consumption, but industry players suggest ETF holdings could rise by at least 50 percent from a year earlier in the short term. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Malini Menon)