MUMBAI Dec 8 A bullion association in India is
planning to launch the country's first physical gold trading
exchange, in an attempt to bring transparency to the market for
the precious metal in the world's second biggest consumer.
The Mumbai-based India Bullion and Jewellers Association
(IBJA), a group consisting of gold dealers, traders and
jewellers, is talking with industry officials about launching
the exchange next year.
A dedicated physical gold exchange could lead to standard
gold pricing in India, and could also bring transparency to a
market which can involve large cash transactions.
"We are planning to launch the exchange in six months,"
Ketan Shroff, an IBJA spokesman told Reuters. "Discussions are
going on regarding its structure and ownership."
The exchange, which will start with two to three delivery
centres for gold and silver, will help the government to monitor
gold trade, he said.
Last week, India's economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta
Das floated the idea of setting up a national gold exchange.
India's push for an exchange follows the gold monetisation
and sovereign bond schemes launched last month designed to
mobilise the country's gold hoard and reduce imports of the
precious metal which are exacerbating the trade deficit.
A physical exchange is likely to mean jewellers, retailers,
refiners and banks can trade over a regulated platform.
The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) offer gold futures
contracts in India, but there is no platform for physical trade.
"There is a need for an exchange that will cater to small
jewellers' demand," said Kumar Jain, vice president of the
Mumbai Jewellers Association.
"Sometimes we need to pay hefty premiums. That won't happen
as demand-supply will become transparent on exchange platform."
China, the top gold consumer, runs such a bourse, where all
domestic production and imported gold has to be bought and sold.
Shroff said IBJA was looking for partners to launch the
Indian exchange as an anchor investor, or promoter, cannot hold
more than a 26 percent stake in a commodity exchange.
Banks, the main importers of gold, would also be interested
in participating. At the moment, banks are not allowed to trade
on Indian commodity exchanges offering futures contracts.
"The government should allow banks to participate in a
physical exchange," said a bullion dealer with a private bank.
"Without their presence, liquidity will be limited."
