MUMBAI Dec 11 A bullion association in India
has tied up with BSE Ltd, the country's oldest stock exchange,
to launch the nation's first physical gold trading exchange.
The Mumbai-based India Bullion and Jewellers
Association(IBJA), a group consisting of gold dealers, traders
and jewellers, will hold 70 percent of the planned gold
exchange, while BSE will own the remainder, said Saurabh Gadgil,
a vice president at the trade body.
A dedicated physical exchange could lead to standard gold
pricing in India, the world's second-biggest consumer of the
precious metal after China. It could also bring transparency to
a market which can involve large cash transactions.
A physical exchange is likely to mean jewellers, retailers,
refiners and banks can trade over a regulated platform.
Gadgil said he expected the exchange to be operational in
six months, provided the government passes a proposed goods and
services tax bill to reform the country's tax system. The
partners in the exchange will next week seek approval from the
Indian capital markets regulator.
India's push for a gold exchange follows the government's
gold monetisation and sovereign gold bond schemes launched last
month, aimed at mobilising the country's reserves, and reduce
imports which are worsening the trade deficit.
Currently, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) offer gold
futures contracts in India, but there is no platform for
physical trade.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Keith Weir)