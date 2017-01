MUMBAI, March 20 Gold jewellery exports from India edged higher by 1 percent in February to $718.36 million from a year earlier, an industry body statement said on Thursday.

India exported $6.35 billion worth of gold jewellery in the first eleven months from April 2013, down from $11.67 billion, the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council said.

India, which is fighting hard to reduce its current account deficit, has brought in measures to restrict imports of gold -- its second-biggest import item after oil -- which affected jewellery exports for sometime.

The measures included a rule that said 20 percent of all the gold shipped in must be turned around and exported as jewellery. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)