MUMBAI, April 30 Gold jewellery exports from India, the world's second-biggest consumer of the metal, fell 39.63 percent to $7.86 billion in the year to March 2014, an industry body said on Wednesday.

India exported $992.03 million worth of gold jewellery in March, up 6.09 percent on the year, the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Michael Perry)