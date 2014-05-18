MUMBAI May 18 Gold jewellery exports from India
rose for a third consecutive month in April as raw material
supplies improved after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed
more banks to import bullion.
Struggling with a ballooning trade deficit, India last year
imposed a record duty of 10 percent on overseas purchases of
gold, the second-biggest expense in its import bill. That hit
gold jewellery exports, with shipments in the fiscal year that
ended in March dropping around 40 percent.
But jewellery exports in April continued to build on a firm
trend, registering a 14.69 percent rise to $604.42 million, the
Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council said in a statement.
"Supply condition has improved a little bit...if supplies
improve more, exports will grow further," said Rajiv Jain, past
chairman of the council.
India imported 50 tonnes of gold in March, which acted as a
buffer for the following months, Jain said, when the country
witnessed lower imports due to restrictions imposed on cash due
to elections. India imported 30 tonnes of gold in April.
Total gems and jewellery exports fell 6.8 percent to $2.5
billion.
The amount of gold jewellery shipped by India is directly
related to its imports after the country enforced the so-called
80/20 rule in July, making it mandatory to export a fifth of all
gold imports.
Meanwhile, the RBI has indicated that it aims for a slow and
steady removal of restrictions as the current account deficit
comes under control.
Silver jewellery exports unexpectedly fell 36.85 percent to
$111.12 million in April, after displaying a strong trend last
year.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Matt Driskill)