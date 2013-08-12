NEW DELHI Aug 12 The Indian government is
looking to contain gold imports at 850 tonnes, Finance Minister
P. Chidambaram said on Monday, as part of efforts to cut the
current account deficit which has hit a record high.
In 2012, India, known for its penchant for gold, imported
860 tonnes.
Although the government is trying to curb gold imports,
Indians bought more in July than June, and their insatiable
appetite has forced neighbouring countries to take steps to curb
their own imports.
Separately, Chidambaram also said there might be more space
for oil imports from Iran.
India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
said on Monday it expects to receive an Iranian oil cargo by the
end of this week, the firm's first purchase from the
sanctions-hit nation since April.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)