NEW DELHI Jan 4 India has made hallmarking gold jewellery for quality control mandatory, a senior government minister said.

India is the world's biggest consumer of gold but quality is sometimes a problem, especially with small jewellers and customers face problems during redemption.

Gold imports by India plunged 56 percent to 125 tonnes in the fourth quarter, cutting full-year imports by 8.4 percent as record high prices and high interest rates hit demand. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)