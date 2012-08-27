MUMBAI Aug 27 India's benchmark October gold contract extended gains on Monday morning to hit a record high of 31,077 rupees per 10 grams, following a rally in the world markets and on a weak rupee.

International spot gold rose to the loftiest level since mid-April on Monday, extending strong gains from last week as expectations for further monetary easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept sentiment buoyant.

However, a price rise is set to trim India's gold consumption, and subsequently imports, in the peak festive season.

