BRIEF-Meera Industries establishes unit in USA called Meera Industries USA Llc
* Says established unit in USA called Meera Industries USA LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Aug 27 India's benchmark October gold contract extended gains on Monday morning to hit a record high of 31,077 rupees per 10 grams, following a rally in the world markets and on a weak rupee.
International spot gold rose to the loftiest level since mid-April on Monday, extending strong gains from last week as expectations for further monetary easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept sentiment buoyant.
However, a price rise is set to trim India's gold consumption, and subsequently imports, in the peak festive season.
* Issues 161.2 million shares to Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited in ratio of 1:1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: