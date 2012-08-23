(Adds quote, details)
MUMBAI Aug 23 India's benchmark gold futures
rose 1.26 percent on Thursday to hit a new peak, driving away
physical traders seeking to stock the yellow metal in the middle
of the festive season.
The key gold for October delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) hit its peak at 30,699 rupees per 10
grams, before trading 1.09 percent higher at 30,646 rupees,
backed by overseas leads, though a stronger rupee kept the
upside limited.
Global gold rose to their highest levels in more than three
months on Thursday, shaking off months of lethargy after minutes
from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting fuelled hopes for
the swift launch of more bond buying.
The Indian rupee, which rose to an over one-week
high on Thursday, plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
"Buying is nil and there will be more of scrap," said Ketan
Shroff, director with Pushpak Bullion in Mumbai.
Festival season is underway in India, the world's biggest
consumer, and will continue till November. Weddings also take
place during this period. Gold sales are expected to fall 40
percent during this period to 200 tonnes.
Gold imports have already halved so far this year and a
likely drought could further dent rural demand. Rural areas,
which depend on monsoon rains for yields and income, contribute
to about 60 percent of the country's demand.
In the spot market, HDFC Bank quoted 30,825 rupees per 10
grams, up about 300 rupees from previous close.
Silver also surged more than 2.5 percent to hit its highest
level in four months, following the yellow metal.
The most-traded silver contract for September delivery
was 2.53 percent higher at 56,710 rupees per kg, after
hitting a high of 56,856 rupees, a level last seen on April 19.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar & Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by
Anand Basu)