India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
NEW DELHI, March 1 India's finance minister P. Chidambaram appealed to the population not to buy so much gold, speaking in a television interview a day after his 2013/14 budget surprised traders by keeping gold import duty unchanged at six percent.
But Chidambaram, who is trying to rein in imports by the world's biggest bullion buyer in order to curb a record current account deficit, told CNBC television on Friday the duty was not yet high enough to encourage smuggling.
Traders had expected a hike in duty to 8 percent in the budget. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Jo Winterbottom)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India