NEW DELHI Aug 14 India has banned imports of gold coins and medallions as part of steps to curb its current account deficit, Arvind Mayaram, economic affairs secretary, said on Wednesday, after total gold imports picked up again in July.

Gold coins and bars constituted about 36 percent of total demand in 2012. Total gold imports rose to 47.6 tonnes in July from around 31 tonnes in June.

The federal government will take more steps to stabilise the rupee as and when required, he said, adding the current measures were not permanent in nature. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)