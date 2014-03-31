NEW DELHI, March 31 India will consider easing curbs on gold imports in consultation with the central bank, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told a news conference on Monday.

India, which used to be the No. 1 buyer of gold before the government slapped a record 10 percent import tax and put in place other restrictions to cut ballooning trade deficit, has recently allowed five private banks to import the metal. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)