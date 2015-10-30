GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed as momentum slows, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Asia ex-Japan slips from 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
NEW DELHI Oct 30 India will issue sovereign gold bonds from Nov. 26, offering an annual interest rate of 2.75 percent to domestic investors, a government statement said on Friday.
The bonds will be sold through banks and designated post offices and will be part of New Delhi's market-borrowing programme.
The decision to sell gold bonds is part of the government's plan to provide an alternative to purchasing the yellow metal.
Gold is India's second-biggest expense on the import bill after oil as the country consumes nearly 1,000 tonnes of the metal every year. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Asia ex-Japan slips from 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
May 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarnav Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac