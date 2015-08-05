MUMBAI Aug 5 India is likely to import between 900 and 1,000 tonnes of gold in financial year 2015-16 that began in April, the head of gold refiner MMTC-PAMP said on Wednesday.

India's July imports are expected to be between 70-75 tonnes, and its August imports more than 75 tonnes, said Rajesh Khosla, managing director of MMTC-PAMP.

MMTC-PAMP is a joint venture between the Indian government and a Swiss metals refiner. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Writing by Tommy Wilkes)