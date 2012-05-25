Gold bars are displayed at a gold jewellery shop in Chandigarh May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

MUMBAI Gold futures in India edged down on Friday as the rupee rebounded from the record lows hit this week even though demand failed to pick up as prices remained unattractive for buyers.

* Higher prices amid a lean season has dampened gold demand in India, one of the world's top consumers.

* India's wedding season is drawing to a close and gold demand tends to be weak during the June-September monsoon months.

* The most-active gold for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was down 0.16 percent at 28,835 rupees by 7 p.m.

* "Gold demand usually comes down during this period as the wedding season is almost ending," said Jayanthi Lal Gowani, a gold dealer from Andhra Pradesh.

* The rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, recovered from the record lows hit this week following intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

* Gowani expects gold demand to pick up if prices fall to 28,000-28,200 rupees.

* Gold prices rose back above $1,560 an ounce in Europe on Friday, snapping four sessions of losses, as the euro recovered from two-year lows against the dollar, though worries over the outlook for the euro zone kept investors on edge.

* In volume terms, gold demand in the first quarter of 2012 fell 29 percent in India, with the sharpest fall coming in the investment demand segment - which tumbled 46 percent.

* Gold demand in India is likely to moderate in 2012 as higher inflation trims disposable income at a time prices are stubbornly high on a weak rupee, the head of the World Gold Council in the country told Reuters last week.

