MUMBAI Following are some of the days considered auspicious for gold purchases in 2013 according to the Hindu calendar in India, which is vying with China to be the world's top consumer of the precious metal.
Date Occasion Significance -
January 14 Makar Sankranti Harvest festival
January 27 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures
February 13 Shree Ganesh Jayanti Festival
February 23 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures
March 23 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures
April 11 Gudi Padwa Maharashtrian new year
April 12 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures
April 18 Gurupushyamrit Launching new ventures
May 13 Akshaya Tritiya Gold invokes prosperity
May 16 Gurupushyamrit Launching new ventures
June 12 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures
July 10 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures
July 22 Guru Poornima Festival
August 6 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures
August 20 Raksha Bandhan Festival
September 2 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures
October 13 Dussera Festival
October 27 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures
November 1 Dhanteras Gold invokes prosperity
November 3 Laxmi Pujan Worshipping goddess of wealth
November 4 Diwali Festival of lights
November 5 Bahubij Festival
November 23 Pushya Nakshatra Launching new ventures
December 19 Gurupushyamrit Launching new ventures
The biggest gold buying festivals are Akshaya Tritiya and Dhanteras. An inauspicious phase -- Shradh -- a period for paying homage to ancestors, runs from September 20 till October 4.
The Hindu calendar has regional variations, but the above dates are broadly followed across the country in gold trade for planning inventories.
