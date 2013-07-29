NEW DELHI Gold imports in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, rose in July, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday, from 31.5 tonnes shipped in June.

The measure to curb imports had effect in June, but imports had risen in July, said the finance minister, without giving details for the gold imports in tonnage or value terms for July.

Last week, India, which imported 304 tonnes of the yellow metal in April and May, tied the imports of the yellow metal for domestic consumption to exports.

