MUMBAI, Dec 16 Demand for gold in India, the world's top buyer, rose slightly for the first time in almost a week on Friday, as a 5.5 percent drop in prices over five sessions enthused buyers, dealers said. * "Today demand is better compared to yesterday. Jewellers were buying, but still some buyers are hoping for a bigger fall and are on the sidelines," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bank dealing in bullion. * The most-active February gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.11 percent lower at 27,501 rupees per 10 grams by 3:36 p.m as a stronger rupee outweighed gains in the world market. The contract has fallen 5.5 percent so far this week. * International spot gold staged a strong rally on Friday, snapping four sessions of losses with possibly its biggest one-day gain this month, as a smooth Spanish bond auction and upbeat U.S. jobs data supported sentiment. [ID: nL3E7NG03K] * The rupee plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. The Indian rupee jumped more than 2 percent on Friday and was on track to post its biggest single-day rise in more than two years after the central bank took steps to stem the currency's plunge to a series of record lows. * Wedding season demand has tapered off and will re-start in mid-January to last through March. At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market : Friday Thursday ======================================================= Gold .999/10 grams 27,520 28,015 Silver .999/kg 53,500 53,685 At 3:41 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:> Contract Current price Net change ======================================================== Feb gold 27,495 -36 Mar silver 53,555 -49 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)