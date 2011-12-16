MUMBAI, Dec 16 Demand for gold in India,
the world's top buyer, rose slightly for the first time in
almost a week on Friday, as a 5.5 percent drop in prices over
five sessions enthused buyers, dealers said.
* "Today demand is better compared to yesterday. Jewellers
were buying, but still some buyers are hoping for a bigger fall
and are on the sidelines," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a
private bank dealing in bullion.
* The most-active February gold on the Multi
Commodity Exchange was 0.11 percent lower at 27,501 rupees per
10 grams by 3:36 p.m as a stronger rupee outweighed gains in the
world market. The contract has fallen 5.5 percent so far this
week.
* International spot gold staged a strong rally on Friday,
snapping four sessions of losses with possibly its biggest
one-day gain this month, as a smooth Spanish bond auction and
upbeat U.S. jobs data supported sentiment. [ID: nL3E7NG03K]
* The rupee plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal. The Indian rupee
jumped more than 2 percent on Friday and was on track to post
its biggest single-day rise in more than two years after the
central bank took steps to stem the currency's plunge to a
series of record lows.
* Wedding season demand has tapered off and will re-start in
mid-January to last through March.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Friday Thursday
=======================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 27,520 28,015
Silver .999/kg 53,500 53,685
At 3:41 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
========================================================
Feb gold 27,495 -36
Mar silver 53,555 -49
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)