MUMBAI Jan 17 India has changed the import duty on gold to two percent of value from the earlier flat 300 rupees per 10 grams, sending the shares of jewellery makers lower.

The world's biggest importer of bullion has also altered silver import duty to six percent of value from the earlier 1,500 rupees per kilogram, the government said in a statement.

Shares of Rajesh Exports fell nearly three percent after the announcement. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)