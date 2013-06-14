By Siddesh Mayenkar
| MUMBAI, June 14
MUMBAI, June 14 A raid by dozens of tax
inspectors on one of India's biggest gold traders this week has
tarnished the reputation of an industry worth more than $70
billion a year and put at risk its access to funding, a bullion
importers' group said.
"The jewellers' fraternity, be it small or big, is feeling
disgraced that we've been made to look so negative," Mohit
Kamboj, president of the Bombay Bullion Association, told a news
conference in Mumbai on Friday.
Income tax officials this week swooped on about 50 offices
of RiddiSiddhi Bullions, a leading gold importer.
The raid was part of a probe into financial transactions
for suspected bogus imports and exports, said Swatantra Kumar
Singh, director general of investigations at the tax department.
Prithviraj Kothari, managing director of RiddiSiddhi
Bullions, could not be reached by telephone for comment.
He said in an emailed statement to news media that he would
cooperate fully with the authorities and described their action
as a "routine survey".
The probe coincided with a drive by the government to rein
in imports of gold by a country that is already the world's
largest buyer of bullion. Gold imports, which hit a monthly
record of 162 tonnes in May, are largely to blame for a
ballooning current account deficit.
Other jewellers and dealers were also raided in Mumbai's
Zaveri Bazaar, a maze of narrow streets and dilapidated shops
that is home to India's biggest bullion market, Singh told
Reuters in a text message.
He said on June 12 that tax officials had seized about $1.4
million from Kothari's head office in the centre of Zaveri
Bazaar and other offices of the company across India.
India's appetite for gold is vast, with imports hitting a
record 969 tonnes in 2011. The government moved this month to
tame demand with a 50 percent hike in import duty to 8 percent.
India used to ban imports of gold and most of it was
smuggled into the country until the 1990s, when controls were
relaxed.
Kamboj said the sensation caused by this week's raids had
damaged relations between jewellers and banks, which are a major
source of funding for an industry largely made up of small,
family-run shops that cannot afford to carry large stocks.
"If any jeweller goes to a bank then they are treated as if
they are frauds or smugglers," the association president said.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anthony Barker)