NEW DELHI, Sept 18 India's gold imports could be
750 tonnes in the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2014, a
government official said, down 11 percent from last year as
official measures curb purchases in what has been the world's
biggest bullion buyer.
Gold is the most expensive non-essential item in the
country's import bill and the government has tried to bring it
down, reducing the trade gap and helping bring some stability to
the battered rupee currency, which hit a record low last month.
"We have already seen the import of gold coming down
drastically," said Arvind Mayaram, economic affairs secretary at
the ministry of finance.
"Because of the measures we have taken we expect imports of
only 750 tonnes," he said, adding it could be lower.
Gold imports were 845 tonnes in the last fiscal year,
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said in July, helping to spur
the current account deficit to an all-time high and prompting
the government to raise import duty to a record 10 percent.
Chidambaram said then he hoped they would be "well below"
that level this year.
"My sense is it would be much sharper than 100 tonnes" fall
from "business as usual" levels of 850 tonnes, Mayaram said on
Wednesday.
With gold-loving Indians already shipping in 380.5 tonnes
between April and July, the latest forecast for annual shipments
on Wednesday by Mayaram would mean they will average just over
50 tonnes a month from September until March 31, 2014.
India's gold bonanza came in April and May along with
massive buying in the rest of the world as prices slumped.
Indians also buy gold as a hedge against inflation and as a
traditional gift at festivals and weddings.
The wedding season will kick off in about a month and in
addition, this year a hefty monsoon has boosted farm output
which could raise incomes in rural areas where 60 percent of
India's gold buying comes from.
Domestic prices have climbed to hit a record 35,074 rupees
per 10 grams on Aug. 28, partly fuelled by the falling rupee,
and international prices have shed 22 percent since the start of
the year, helping to keep hopes sustained that gold will still
have space to give buyers good returns.
While demand from Indians may rise sharply, supplies remain
constrained by the central bank's rules, including its
stipulation that 20 percent of all imports must be turned around
as jewellery for export.
Mayaram said a cut of 100 tonnes would save $4 billion.
