MUMBAI, Oct 22 In India's biggest bullion
market, Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar, gold dealers are busy -- not
filling orders for customers, but busy avoiding phone calls
because they don't have any gold to sell.
Battling a huge trade deficit and a weak currency, the
government has taken various steps this year to make it harder
and more expensive for Indians to get hold of gold, the biggest
item on the country's import bill after oil.
Hardly any gold came in for two months until mid-September
and industry is still feeling the pinch, especially now the
festival season has started, a peak period for demand.
In the bazaar, jewellers wander around trying to get hold of
a dealer who can find them gold right away, and wholesalers ask
the same of banks. Retailers in half-empty showrooms try to
dissuade customers from asking for immediate delivery.
"Even if someone wants 10 kg, we don't have the stock. So
much so that we have stopped attending client calls," said
Gautam Arora, a wholesaler, who ignored at least five phone
calls during a 40-minute conversation with Reuters.
The government has set a record 10 percent import duty on
gold and imposed a rule that requires 20 percent of imports to
be re-exported, meaning importers need to find a buyer who will
guarantee those exports before bringing in any gold.
The complexity of the rules and sagging exports -- down 60
percent this year -- have caused supplies for domestic use to
dry up. Banks are required to supply three-quarters of the 20
percent meant for exports before delivering the 80 percent that
will be for domestic use.
Turnover at RiddiSiddhi Bullions Ltd (RSBL), the country's
largest bullion dealer with 110 employees, has dropped to 20-30
kg a day from about 300 kg since the new rules kicked in.
"This is due to the government policy. I don't know what
they are thinking," RSBL Director Prithviraj Kothari told
Reuters from his Zaveri Bazaar office, a gold plate on his desk
showing he was crowned "Bullion King of India - 2013".
"Why do I have 110 people if I don't have any consignments
of gold? If they come in at 8 they say, 'Sir, I am going home
early', and I say OK."
Gold is an integral part of Indian culture, given as a dowry
for marriages, which tend to be timed around auspicious days
that are often religious festivals.
The shortage of the metal sent Indian gold premiums to more
than $100 an ounce over London prices this month when
demand far exceeded supply due to the Dussehra festival, one of
several connected with harvests and invoking Lakshmi, the
goddess of wealth.
The related festivals of Diwali and Dhanteras fall in the
first week of November.
"New imports for domestic use could start in the next 10-15
days, which could coincide with Diwali and Dhanteras. But
despite new imports, the supply situation will be very tight and
premiums may even go up to $150," said Bachhraj Bamalwa,
director at the All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation.
Premiums in other parts of Asia such as Hong Kong and
Singapore were stable at less than $2 an ounce.
Wholesaler Arora, who works for NIBR Bullion, said some
banks had begun accepting orders for delivery in 10 days.
But the supply shortage would persist as long as the
government rules remained in force, Arora said. "Banks are
giving stock only to big suppliers, so smaller jewellers are
suffering due to this."
One side effect of the government measure will do nothing to
improve the trade figures: in the six months from April, gold
jewellery exports more than halved to $3.34 billion from $8
billion in the same period a year earlier.
SHOOING AWAY CUSTOMERS
India was the world's biggest gold buyer in 2012 but could
lose the top spot to China this year after the clampdown.
Demand, nevertheless, is expected to stay strong, with the
World Gold Council forecasting India would need up to 1,000
tonnes for the year after 864 tonnes in 2012.
Many suppliers are turning to smuggled gold, especially as
that also avoids the 10 percent import duty. As a result, even
smuggled gold commands a premium of $50 an ounce above London
prices, according to the Bombay Bullion Association (BBA).
"I'm not getting supplies for exports, forget about for
domestic use," said Mehul Choksi, chairman of jewellery retailer
Gitanjali Gems, one of the largest branded jewellery
retailers in the world. "Premiums are already up and they could
go up even further. Some demand is being met by supplies through
unofficial channels."
"As supply is very scarce, we have moved to diamond
jewellery, which uses less gold content," Choksi added.
The desperate search for gold has even prompted digging
under a ruined palace after a Hindu village sage dreamt that
1,000 tonnes might be buried there.
Meanwhile, those who are waiting for official gold imports
are just having to turn customers away.
"We have postponed deliveries to our clients and serve only
one customer each day," said Suresh Jain, a BBA director who
runs a jewellery store in Zaveri Bazaar.
