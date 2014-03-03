* Industry says properly import gold caught up in checks
* Jewellers to go on strike on March 10 protest import curbs
By Siddesh Mayenkar
MUMBAI, Mar 3 India has started to make physical
checks of gold stocks held by wholesalers to ensure inventories
match the amount imported by banks and state-run traders, an
industry association said, as the country steps up efforts to
halt smuggling.
The move could aggravate shortages in the physical market as
authorities seize gold without a valid provenance, boosting
premiums, which rallied to a record of $160 an ounce on London
prices late last year.
"Government agencies are raiding and seizing gold at various
places and asking to reconcile the (gold bar) number with the
imported gold," said India Bullion and Jewellers Association
(IBJA) general secretary Surendra Mehta.
Gold was being seized if numbers do not match up, said
Mehta, whose 1,200 bullion dealers and jewellery retailers plan
plan to close their shops on March 10 in protest at the spot
checks and import curbs.
Officials from India's Customs department were not
immediately available to comment.
To tackle a widening trade deficit, India - the world's
second-biggest gold consumer behind China - has put in place
measures to dissuade gold buying, including a 10 percent import
tax.
Imports have fallen sharply, leading to shortages and
triggering smuggling. India imported about 750 tonnes of gold in
2013, while up to another 200 tonnes was believed to have been
smuggled into the country, according to the World Gold Council.
The bulk of official imports are channelled through either
state-owned or private foreign banks and government-backed
trading companies, which in turn sell the metal to local
jewellery makers.
Mehta said legally imported gold bought by retailers from
middlemen was being caught up in the checks.
"My 125 kilograms (4,400 ounces) of gold has been stuck at
Ahmedabad airport unnecessarily for a month now," Prithviraj
Kothari, owner of Riddhisiddhi Bullions Ltd, a leading jeweller,
told Reuters.
Customs officials have said only a fraction of illegal
shipments have come to light.
India's finance ministry and the central bank have
acknowledged that smuggling has increased considerably but have
said they would not ease the import restrictions until they have
a better grip on the trade deficit.
Gold premiums are currently sitting at $80 an ounce.
(Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and Richard Pullin)