* Gold imports in April and May seen at 20 tonnes
* Restrictions on movement of cash during polls bite
* Tight supply seen ahead of peak wedding season in May
* Indian gold premiums could climb further
By Siddesh Mayenkar
MUMBAI, April 22 India's gold imports in April
and May could be less than half of arrivals in March, as
restrictions on the movement of cash during general elections
dent the buying power of consumers, jewellery industry
officials said.
Lower imports by the world's No.2 buyer of gold after China
could hurt a recovery in global prices of the precious metal
after a sharp 28 percent drop last year.
"Indian demand for gold is lower as it is difficult for
consumers to carry cash given election-related curbs. They are
resisting unnecessary buying at the moment," said Bachhraj
Bamalwa, director with All India Gems and Jewellery Trade
Federation (GJF), which groups more than 300,000 jewellers.
Gold arrivals in both April and May could plunge to 20
tonnes, Bamalwa said, from March imports of 50 tonnes.
To guard against bribes or vote buying during the ongoing
elections, the Election Commission has made it mandatory for
individuals carrying more than 50,000 rupees ($830) to provide
documentation, such as a proof of identity and an explanation
for the source of funds.
For jewellers, the cap is 200,000 rupees in cash.
This has hit jewellery sales, which have already been
squeezed by a 10 percent gold import duty imposed last year to
reign in India's ballooning current account deficit.
Rural buyers, who account for about 70 percent of India's
gold demand, pay in cash for jewellery as they have limited
access to banking facilities like cheques and credit cards.
"The (Income Tax) department is very strict on the movement
of cash and has opened a 24x7 call centre to receive complaints
on violations, so people are scared to carry cash or gold," said
Kumar Jain, vice-president with Mumbai Jewellers Association,
which groups more than 10,000 jewellers.
In previous elections, political workers suspected of trying
to bribe voters were caught with suitcases packed with cash and
stowed in car trunks, ambulances and even hearses.
The ongoing elections in India started on April 7 and will
continue till May 12. Results will be announced on May 16.
Jewellers are unwilling to transport huge stock and cash due
to the curbs, GJF's Bamalwa said, adding that about 58 kilograms
of legal gold was seized by income tax officials in the western
state of Maharashtra earlier this month.
"Seizures of legal gold are happening everywhere ...
government officials are harassing jewellers with legal gold in
the name of elections," Bamalwa said.
SPIKE IN PREMIUMS SEEN
Tighter supply of gold as the wedding season peaks next
month could further boost premiums XAU-IN-PREM from their
current two-month high of $89 an ounce in India.
"There will be wedding season and Akshaya Tritiya demand in
May, but supplies won't suffice. We may see high premiums till
May, after that it may cool down," said a senior official with a
private bank, which imports gold.
Gold is a popular gift at weddings in India. Akshaya
Tritiya, which is on May 2 this year, is one of the days
considered auspicious according to the Hindu calendar for gold
purchases.
India's overseas purchases of gold may return to the
50-tonne mark only after June and hold steady thereafter until
import curbs such as the so-called 80/20 rule - according to
which a fifth of all shipments should be re-exported as finished
product - are eased, industry sources said.
Prior to the curbs, India on average imported about 80
tonnes per month.
"The government may consider partial lifting of restrictions
like relaxation of the 80/20 rule ... but they won't do anything
in a hurry as it will be very harsh for the current account
deficit," said Surendra Mehta, secretary general of India
Bullion and Jewellers Association, which controls 70 percent of
the imports by its members.
($1 = 60.4750 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)