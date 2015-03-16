By Krishna N. Das
NEW DELHI, March 16 Indian jewellers threatened
on Monday to go on strike over a government plan that would
require customers to quote their tax code for major purchases as
part of a clampdown on the black economy.
Jewellers say about 80 percent of the $122 billion
industry's business comes from rural customers, mainly in the
agriculture sector, who lack a so-called permanent account
number (PAN), which is used to prevent tax evasion.
Presenting his budget on Feb. 28 for the next fiscal year
that starts on April 1, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said PAN
would become compulsory for sales of more than 100,000 rupees
($1,592) to prevent the circulation of "black money" - a key
political challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
10-month-old government.
However, the All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation
(GJF), a grouping of 600,000 businesses, denied that illegal
money was rife in the jewellery industry where artisans add
value to gold coins and bars.
GJF's chairman-elect called for talks with the government
and said the federation's members would not wait too long before
taking to the streets again, as they did in a three-week strike
in 2012 that forced a rollback of a levy on unbranded jewellery.
"This is a very strong organisation and all of us are
together," Manish Jain told a press conference. "As of now we
are pacifying our members. But we want conversations with the
government and have sought time from the finance minister."
The Finance Ministry could not be reached for comment.
No businessperson likes to lose a customer, so paper-less
dealings will rise with those who do not have a PAN, Jain said.
The alternative of asking customers to show a
government-issued identity card and fill out a form would
contradict Modi's stated intention of making it easier to do
business in India, Jain added.
A panel of the Reserve Bank of India said in 2013 that even
the previous rule of furnishing a PAN number for transactions
above 500,000 rupees was not fool-proof and "many jewellery
shops flout that norm with impunity".
Indians buy an average of 2.3 tonnes of jewellery a day and
imports can hit up to 1,000 tonnes a year, the highest in the
world, draining foreign currency and boosting smuggling.
($1 = 62.8079 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Gareth Jones)