MUMBAI May 19 India could allow individuals
deposit a minimum of 30 grams of gold with banks in return for
interest payments to help monetise large quantities of the metal
lying with households, a step that is aimed at cutting expensive
imports.
Trying to mobilise 20,000 tonnes of unproductive gold owned
by Indian households into cash, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in
his budget speech on Feb. 28 unveiled the gold monetisation
scheme.
Banks could treat gold deposits as part of their cash
reserve ratio (CRR) or statutory liquidity ratio (SLR), the
finance ministry said in its guidelines released on Tuesday to
seek opinions about its gold monetisation scheme. It said the
stakeholders could respond to its suggestions by June 2.
The SLR is the minimum amount of bonds that banks must have,
while the CRR is the share of deposits they have to compulsory
keep with the central bank.
"Both directionally and in terms of content, this draft
reflects a practical approach," said Somasundaram PR, managing
director of World Gold Council's India operations.
"Once the incentive framework falls into place to the
satisfaction of the banks, customers and others, we will own a
uniquely Indian scheme that allows gold to become a dynamic,
fungible asset in the hands of gold savers."
Indians' penchant for gold spans centuries and is rooted in
the Hindu religion, with the Diwali festival being one of the
biggest annual buying seasons. Gold also forms part of dowries
and it is an instrument of financial security for 70 percent of
India's rural population.
The government is trying to convince households, who
sometimes have little faith in financial institutions, to break
the tradition and hand over gold passed down the generations.
Under the scheme, customers' will have to deposit gold for
at least a year and banks may pay the interest after 30 or 60
days of the opening of the gold savings account, the proposal
said.
Both the interest and the principal payable to depositors
are likely to be valued in gold and the gains will be tax-free,
it said.
"Lower threshold for deposits and tax exemptions will make
the scheme attractive for households," said a Mumbai-based
dealer with a bullion importing bank.
But the biggest challenge would be to set up collection
centres that can accept gold, the dealer said.
