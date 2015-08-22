By Rajendra Jadhav
| PANAJI, India
PANAJI, India Aug 22 Indian lenders do not want
to raise interest on gold deposits much beyond 1 percent,
bankers said, which could derail a government plan to cut
massive imports by mobilising tonnes of gold now stored in
households and temples.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is expected to
launch a scheme this year to lure into circulation some of the
20,000 tonnes of idle gold, melting it down and lending it to
jewellers, to feed Indians' ravenous appetite for the metal.
Huge gold imports were blamed for pushing the current
account deficit to a record $190 billion in 2013, prompting the
government to hike its duty on imports to 10 percent, an
all-time high.
In 1999, a similar gold monetisation plan proved
ineffective, partly because of low interest rates, and bankers
fear a repeat unless the government funds lenders to implement
the programme.
"We can't give more than 0.75 percent interest," said Neerja
Nigam, deputy general manager of precious metals at State Bank
of India, the country's biggest lender by assets.
"We have asked the government to give us some incentives,"
she said on Saturday on the sidelines of the International Gold
Convention in Panaji, capital of the western state of Goa.
In May, New Delhi proposed that banks treat gold deposits as
part of their cash reserve ratio (CRR), the share of deposits
they are compelled to keep with the central bank, or the
statutory liquidity ratio (SLR), the minimum amount of bonds
they must hold.
But the government dropped the conditions after the Reserve
Bank of India expressed fears that banks might hoard gold.
Nigam said her bank could pay interest of 2 percent if
deposits counted towards the CRR. Two other private bankers
agreed, but declined to be named as they did not want to be seen
speaking against the government.
Indians' penchant for gold is rooted in the Hindu religion,
with the key annual buying season falling around October, the
time of the Diwali festival of lights.
Gold forms part of women's marriage dowry, and two-thirds of
the rural population prizes it for financial security.
The government wants families to abandon tradition and hand
over their gold.
"At 1 percent, I don't think the scheme will succeed," said
a leading jeweller from Kerala, a southern state. "Very few
households will come forward."
One government source said the scheme could roll out in
September.
"At the start the government should give banks interest
subvention to make things viable," said Shekhar Bhandari,
executive vice-president of Kotak Mahindra Bank.
(Editing by Krishna N. Das and Clarence Fernandez)