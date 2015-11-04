(Fixes date to Nov 4)
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI Nov 4 India's prime minister will on
Thursday launch a programme to lure tonnes of gold from
households into the banking system, but low returns and concerns
over tax authorities hounding depositors may hinder a scheme
aimed at cutting imports.
India's obsession with gold is rivalled only by China, with
the metal used widely in wedding gifts, religious donations and
as an investment. The country has amassed about 20,000 tonnes of
gold worth over $800 billion in family lockers and temples.
Previous attempts at mobilising this gold have been
unsuccessful, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hoping higher
interest rates paid will help it to succeed this time.
"The government wants to reduce the reliance on gold imports
over time," a finance ministry official said.
Banks will collect gold for up to 15 years to auction them
off or lend to jewellers from time to time. They will pay
2.25-2.50 percent interest a year, higher than previous rates of
around 1 percent.
But industry experts and bankers said many prospective
depositors will not take up the scheme due to concerns that the
tax department could question the source of gold, while others
may find conventional bank deposit rates of 8 percent more
attractive.
"The present scheme will not bring out even 20 tonnes of
gold," said Anantha Padmanabhan, southern region head of the All
India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation.
Modi will also launch a sovereign gold bond, offering 2.75
percent interest to domestic investors to cut physical buying.
SHOW ME THE MONEY
Huge gold imports pushed India's current account deficit to
a record $190 billion in 2013, prompting the government to hike
its duty on imports to a record 10 percent.
Imports fell to an estimated $34 billion in 2014/15, but
Modi is looking to cut that further.
Padmanabhan, however, said an amnesty was needed for people
to deposit up to 500 grams of gold without any questions. The
government has yet to make its position clear on this issue.
Investors will have to disclose their permanent account
number, registered with the income tax department, if the value
of gold is worth more than 50,000 rupees ($763.53). Some people
fear it is a way for the government to keep a tab on the source.
Another concern is the likely loss of 20-30 percent of the
weight of jewellery as it is melted at certified centres at the
cost of the depositor.
"My wife may get a shock when she sees the actual value of
jewellery and I may soon get a tax notice," said a state-run
bank official, who declined to be named.
($1 = 65.7105 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar, editing by Louise Heavens)